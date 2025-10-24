San Marcos City Council OKs plan agreement for new city hall, mixed-use development

City of San Marcos sign near City Hall off East Hopkins Street.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos could see its existing City Hall moved down the street, closer to a growing urban center, after city council members unanimously approved new plans this week.

During a Tuesday meeting, the council approved a conceptual planning agreement to redevelop partially vacant and occupied land less than a mile from the council’s existing space.

The proposal could activate San Marcos’ downtown and “checks a lot of boxes” in the city’s Downtown Area plan approved in fall 2023 and an area arts master plan approved in spring 2022, Hayden Migl, director of administrative services, said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Migl clarified a question from City Manager Stephanie Reyes on “why” a new city hall was being explored.

“The current building that we’re in, it has deficiencies at this point; it’s 50 years old at this point,” Migl said.

Migl said space constraints, particularly around items garnering a large public support, have arisen. A new building could also help further consolidate departments, he said.

The project’s developer, Upward Communities, is made up of several San Marcos residents, with project lead Keely Hennig saying the project “was very important” to her team.

Project aims to activate downtown San Marcos

Part of the proposed development aims to enhance public land and civic amenities in relation to downtown San Marcos, creating a “welcoming gateway experience,” Hennig said.

The proposed project would remove partially vacant land to provide community amenities and reduce impervious cover. It could also expand the city’s tree canopy to aid in pedestrian movement in and around the site.

Council’s approval was strictly for the conceptual plan with Upward Communities. Approval for a pre-development phase would come at a later date.

The San Marcos Daily Record, which first reported on the council meeting, said letters of intent to purchase at least two properties within the proposed development’s boundaries had been sent out.

Project funding would not affect the city’s current budget, as funding had “already been set aside” by city council in prior budget cycles, Migl said.

An official site layout plan has not yet been compiled.