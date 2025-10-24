TxDOT plans overnight closures for portions of Interstate 35 due to ‘utility work’

SAN ANTONIO – Some parts of Interstate 35 will be shut down Friday night as a part of a Texas Department of Transportation expansion project.

According to the agency, there will only be two closures on I-35 due to utility work: the northbound and southbound lanes between Alamo Parkway and Pasatiempo.

The closures, which are a part of I-35’s Northeast Expansion Program, are set to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and end at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Drivers on the I-35 northbound lanes can avoid the closures by using Exit 174A, get on the northbound frontage road and then hopping on the next available entrance ramp.

Southbound travelers will take Exit 174A in Selma, remain on the southbound frontage road and hop back on the next available entrance ramp.

Both closures are contingent on favorable weather conditions, the agency said in a news release.

