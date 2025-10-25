Alamo Trust names former Texas Secretary of State Hope Andrade as new president, CEO

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Trust moved quickly to replace its outgoing president and CEO on Friday.

According to a news release, the organization’s board of directors named former Texas Secretary of State Hope Andrade as its new chief executive, effective immediately.

The move comes after Kate Rogers abruptly resigned from both positions amid political backlash this week.

“The Board’s unanimous vote in naming Hope as our next leader is no surprise,” Alamo Trust Inc. Board Chair Welcome Wilson Jr. said in a statement, in part. “She is a steady hand, knows what needs to be done, and has the confidence of our benefactors, donors, and local and state leadership involved in the project.

A Columbus Day social media post by the Alamo included a reference to Indigenous Peoples Day. According to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a recently resurfaced dissertation allegedly misrepresented the site’s history.

KSAT attempted to reach out to Rogers by email on Friday morning. However, an automatic reply stated Rogers “is no longer at Alamo Trust Inc.”

Aside from her tenure as Texas Secretary of State from 2008 to 2012, Andrade has served in several role around San Antonio and the state.

She was appointed as the Texas Workforce Commissioner (2013-2015), VIA board chair (2015-2018), treasurer of the Renew SA political action committee and has recently served in volunteer roles with the Alamo Trust and the Remember the Alamo Foundation.

Andrade will step down from those voluntary roles in order to lead the Alamo Trust and its staff of more than 200 people, the news release stated.

