‘Get out the tunnel’: Street outreach workers warn homeless residents of overnight storms
KSAT followed a Haven for Hope street outreach specialist ahead of Friday night rain
SAN ANTONIO – With bad weather expected Friday night, street outreach teams from the City of San Antonio and other community groups are warning homeless residents to get out of harm’s way.
In a hot and busy city, homeless people often seek shelter — and a modicum of privacy — in the shade of bridges, culverts and drainage ditches.
But when rain comes down it can sweep through those places swiftly, and sometimes fatally.
KSAT tagged along with Haven for Hope street outreach specialist Ameer Husain as he tried to give people a critical heads up.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.
Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.