Holiday shopping expected to drop by 11% compared to last year, new report finds

SAN ANTONIO – A new report from a nonprofit found that spending on gifts is expected to drop by 11% compared to last year due to higher prices and shifting tariffs.
If you’re already starting to shop for the holiday season, Consumer Reports (CR) has some tips to keep in mind to help you get the best deals for less.
Recommended Videos
Here are some ways to save on holiday shopping for your loved ones:
Don’t wait to buy - Prices tend to climb as the holidays draw near. It’s best to buy early in order to lock in lower prices and get the best selections
Shop for the best - A downside to early deals is less return time. While many places (such as Walmart and JCPenney) extend return policies for the holidays, it’s best practice to review what you’re buying through websites like CR and get a warranty, if possible. Plus, make sure to keep your receipt.
Stack deals - Get the lowest prices through the power of coupons, cash-back apps and credit card rewards. Loyalty clubs often have good perks like waived fees.
Sale or no sale - An item may say it’s “on sale,” but CR said it’s not always a great deal. Checking trusted sources to see what the true cost of an item is, and whether a sale is worth it, can help determine when you should buy.
Stick to your list - Trends and deals can catch you up in the excitement of shopping, but they can cost you in the end. Keep a list of gift items you need in your phone for when you need to stay focused.
Widen your perspective - Amazon, Walmart and Target are big names in the sales game, but other places have great deals, too. CR said to check Macy’s, JCPenney’s and electronic stores for their sales. You can also check out local stores in your area to see what sales they’re offering for the holidays.
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.