Where to find food pantries across Bexar County, surrounding areas We’ve made a list of food distribution centers in Bexar County and surrounding areas On Tuesdays, volunteers at Neighbor's Cupboard unload boxes of dry goods and sort fresh produce in Winterport, Maine, on Aug. 26, 2025. (Katherine Emery/The Maine Monitor via AP) (Katherine Emery, Katherine Emery) SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that SNAP benefits will no longer be available starting on Nov. 1.
This will affect millions of families in need across the country, including in San Antonio. However, there are still ways to get the help you need, with several food banks in the city.
Here’s a list of places that have food available now, other than the
, which serves all of these counties as well: San Antonio Food Bank Bexar County Henry Carroll Early Education Center - 463 Holmgreen Rd Daily Bread Free Little Pantry - 11535 Galm Road, Suite 102 Latched Support - 8102 Midcrown Drive in Windcrest Little Free Pantry - 2642 Castroville Rd Heritage Middle School - 8004 New Sulphur Springs Kendall County Gillespie County Lifeboat Mini Free Food Pantry - 114 West Austin Street in Fredericksburg Wilson County Atascosa County Atascosa Christian Assistance Ministries - 500 Avenue H in Poteet Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry - 602 North Main in Pleasanton Iglesia De Dios - 21 Barnes Avenue in Charlotte Jesse’s Snack Pantry - 311 Smith Street in Pleasanton Comal County Guadalupe County Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Distribution Center - 409 West Krezdom Street in Seguin Children of God Church, Food Distribution Center - 201 Church Street in Schertz These are just some of the resources available in your local area. This list will be updated as more food pantries become available. Make sure to check with your local food bank for distribution days and hours.
