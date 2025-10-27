Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Where to find food pantries across Bexar County, surrounding areas

We’ve made a list of food distribution centers in Bexar County and surrounding areas

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

On Tuesdays, volunteers at Neighbor's Cupboard unload boxes of dry goods and sort fresh produce in Winterport, Maine, on Aug. 26, 2025. (Katherine Emery/The Maine Monitor via AP) (Katherine Emery, Katherine Emery)

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that SNAP benefits will no longer be available starting on Nov. 1.

This will affect millions of families in need across the country, including in San Antonio. However, there are still ways to get the help you need, with several food banks in the city.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a list of places that have food available now, other than the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves all of these counties as well:

Bexar County

  • Henry Carroll Early Education Center - 463 Holmgreen Rd
  • Daily Bread Free Little Pantry - 11535 Galm Road, Suite 102
  • Latched Support - 8102 Midcrown Drive in Windcrest
  • Little Free Pantry - 2642 Castroville Rd
  • Heritage Middle School - 8004 New Sulphur Springs
  • Christ Episcopal Church - 510 Belknap Place
  • River City Community Church - 16765 Lookout Road in Selma

Kendall County

Gillespie County

Wilson County

Atascosa County

  • Atascosa Christian Assistance Ministries - 500 Avenue H in Poteet
  • Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry - 602 North Main in Pleasanton
  • Iglesia De Dios - 21 Barnes Avenue in Charlotte
  • Jesse’s Snack Pantry - 311 Smith Street in Pleasanton
  • First Baptist Church of Jourdanton - 507 Zanderson Avenue in Jourdanton

Comal County

Guadalupe County

These are just some of the resources available in your local area. This list will be updated as more food pantries become available. Make sure to check with your local food bank for distribution days and hours.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos