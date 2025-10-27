Where to find food pantries across Bexar County, surrounding areas

On Tuesdays, volunteers at Neighbor's Cupboard unload boxes of dry goods and sort fresh produce in Winterport, Maine, on Aug. 26, 2025. (Katherine Emery/The Maine Monitor via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that SNAP benefits will no longer be available starting on Nov. 1.

This will affect millions of families in need across the country, including in San Antonio. However, there are still ways to get the help you need, with several food banks in the city.

Here’s a list of places that have food available now, other than the San Antonio Food Bank, which serves all of these counties as well:

Bexar County

Henry Carroll Early Education Center - 463 Holmgreen Rd

Daily Bread Free Little Pantry - 11535 Galm Road, Suite 102

Latched Support - 8102 Midcrown Drive in Windcrest

Little Free Pantry - 2642 Castroville Rd

Heritage Middle School - 8004 New Sulphur Springs

Christ Episcopal Church - 510 Belknap Place

River City Community Church - 16765 Lookout Road in Selma

Kendall County

Gillespie County

Wilson County

Atascosa County

Atascosa Christian Assistance Ministries - 500 Avenue H in Poteet

Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry - 602 North Main in Pleasanton

Iglesia De Dios - 21 Barnes Avenue in Charlotte

Jesse’s Snack Pantry - 311 Smith Street in Pleasanton

First Baptist Church of Jourdanton - 507 Zanderson Avenue in Jourdanton

Comal County

Guadalupe County

These are just some of the resources available in your local area. This list will be updated as more food pantries become available. Make sure to check with your local food bank for distribution days and hours.