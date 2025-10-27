Why 81 books are under review in New Braunfels ISD

SAN ANTONIO – Students in the New Braunfels Independent School District can once again check out books from their school libraries after a temporary closure last week.

The district shut down all campus libraries to review its catalog of materials for compliance with Senate Bill 13, a state law that gives parents more access to what their children read and requires districts to establish a review process for library content.

New Braunfels ISD identified 81 titles for closer review, including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Color Purple.” Many of the titles contain themes related to sexual content, violence, drug use or profanity.

Under the district’s review process, the first step is to compile a list of books that may include content considered harmful under state law. A library advisory committee then reviews each title and categorizes it.

Parents are allowed to challenge any book during the review, and the school board makes the final decision on whether to keep or remove a title based on the committee’s recommendations.

The district says new library materials will also be subject to the same review process before being added to school collections.

According to state guidelines, books under review must be posted on the district’s website for at least 30 days before the school board can make a final decision.

See below for a full list of 81 titles under review, according to the district’s website.

LCHS — “A Clash of Kings” — George R.R. Martin — SB13 Non-compliant

NBHS/LCHS — “A Clockwork Orange” — Anthony Burgess — SB13 Non-compliant

NBHS/LCHS — “A Feast of Crows” — George R.R. Martin — SB13 Non-compliant

LCHS — “A Game of Thrones” — George R.R. Martin — SB13 Non-compliant

NBHS — “After” — Amy Efaw — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “All Boys Aren’t Blue ” — George M. Johnson — SB13 Non-compliant

NBHS/LCHS — “Always Running: La Vida Loca: gang days in LA” — Luis J. Rodriguez — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “As She Fades” — Abbi Glines — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Black Rabbit Summer” — Kevin Brooks — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Blood & Honey” — Shelby Mahurin — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Boy Toy” — Barry Lyga — Under SB13 Review

LCHS/NBHS — “Brave Face: A Memoir” — Shaun David Hutchinson — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Breathless” — Jennifer Niven — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Combat Zone” — Patrick Jones — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “Crank” — Ellen Hopkins — SB13 Non-compliant

LCHS — “Crush” — Carrie Mac — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Culpa Mia” — Mercedes Ron — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Culpa Nuestra ” — Mercedes Ron — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Culpa Tuya” — Mercedes Ron — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Damsel” — Elana K. Arnold — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “Did I Mention I Need You?” — Estelle Maskame — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Dime” — E. R. Frank — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “Empire of Storms” — Sarah J. Maas — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Fancy White Trash” — Marjetta Geerling — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Far From You” — Tess Sharpe — Under SB13 Review

LCHS/NBHS — “Flamer” — Mike Curato — Under SB13 Review

LCHS/NBMS — “Forever” — Judy Blume — Under SB13 Review

LCHS/NBHS — “Gabi, a Girl in Pieces” — Isabel Quintero — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Golden boy : a novel” — Abigail Tarttein — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Grasshopper Jungle: A History” — Andrew Smith — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “I Never” — Laura Hopper — SB13 Non-compliant

NBHS/LCHS — “Identical” — Ellen Hopkins — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Infandous” — Elana K. Arnold — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Jaya and Rasa” — Sonia Patel — Under SB13 Review

LCHS/NBHS — “Juliet Takes a Breath” — Gabby Rivera — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “Kingdom of Ash” — Sarah J. Maas — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “Kingdom of the Wicked” — Kerri Maniscalco — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/ORMS — “Kiss Number 8” — Colleen A.F. Venable — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “ Life Is Funny ” — E. R. Frank — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Living Dead Girl” — Elizabeth Scott — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “ Look Past ” — Eric Devine — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl ” — Jesse Andrews — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Meet Cute” — Jennifer Armentrout — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Miles Away From You” — A.B. Rutledge — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Milk and Honey” — Rupi Kaur — SB13 Non-compliant

LCHS — “Normal People” — Sally Rooney — Under SB13 Review

LCHS/NBHS — “Out of Darkness” — Ashley Hope Perez — SB13 Non-compliant

LCHS — “Perfect” — Ellen Hopkins — Under SB13 Review

LCHS/NBMS — “Proxy” — Alex London — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Red Hood” — Elana K. Arnold — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Red, White & Royal Blue” — Casey McQuiston — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Running With Scissors” — Augusten Burroughs — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Safe Sex 101: an overview for teens” — Margaret O. Hyde — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Serpent & Dove” — Shelby Mahurin — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Shine” — Lauren Myracle — Under SB13 Review

LCHS/NBMS/ORMS — “Shout” — Laurie Halse Anderson — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “Sold” — Patricia McCormick — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Stick” — Andrew Smith — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Suicide Notes from Beautiful Girls ” — Lynn Weingarten — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “ The Bluest Eye” — Toni Morrison — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “The Carnival at Bray” — Jessie Ann Foley — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “The Color Purple” — Alice Walker — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “The Duff” — Kody Keplinger — Under SB13 Review

LCHS/NBMS/ORMS — “The Girls I’ve Been” — Tess Sharpe — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “The Handmaid’s Tale” — Margaret Atwood — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “The Haters” — Jesse Andrews — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “The Infinite Moment of Us” — Lauren Myracle — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “The Kite Runner” — Khaled Hosseini — Under SB13 Review

NBHS/LCHS — “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” — Stephen Chbosky — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “The Sin Eater’s Confession” — Ilsa Bick — SB13 Non-compliant

NBHS — “The You I’ve Never Known” — Ellen Hopkins — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “This One Summer” — Mariko Tamaki — SB13 Non-compliant

NBHS/LCHS — “Tilt” — Ellen Hopkins — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Tricks” — Ellen Hopkins — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “Unpregnant” — Jenni Hendriks — Under SB13 Review

LCHS/NBHS — “We Are the Ants” — Shaun David Hutchinson — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “ What Girls Are Made Of” — Elana K. Arnold — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “White Rabbit” — Caleb Roehrig — Under SB13 Review

NBHS — “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” — Gregory Maguire — Under SB13 Review

LCHS/NBHS — “Will Grayson, Will Grayson” — John Green — Under SB13 Review

LCHS — “YOLO” — Lauren Myracle — Under SB13 Review

