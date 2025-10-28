Woman hospitalized with multiple stab wounds after West Side argument, SAPD says The suspect fled the scene and has not been located, police said A file photo of an SAPD vehicle. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a 25-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed multiple times in an argument on the West Side.
The stabbing happened just around 6 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Smith Street, not far from West Commerce Street.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, the woman was found with stab wounds to the right side of her upper body.
The woman told officers that she and her boyfriend were walking down the street when the suspect, described as a woman between 30 and 40 years old, approached them and allegedly started the argument.
Police said the suspect stabbed the woman twice with an “unknown object” during the argument.
The woman and her boyfriend then left the area to contact authorities in the 1600 block of West Martin Street. SAPD said the woman was later taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The suspect fled the scene and has not been located, according to police.
