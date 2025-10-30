Skip to main content
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on West Side, SAFD says

Crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at North General McMullen Drive and Ruiz Street

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photographer

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at North General McMullen Drive and Ruiz Street.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at North General McMullen Drive and Ruiz Street.

The severity of the people’s injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown.

Additional information was not immediately available.



