12-year-old NISD student hit by car while crossing Northwest Side street, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old student was struck by a car on the Northwest Side after school, according to San Antonio police and the Northside Independent School District.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 11200 block of Prue Road, near Babcock Road.

Recommended Videos

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the boy was standing in the center median when he began crossing at a green light.

The boy was hit by a vehicle. The driver stopped after hearing a collision and “feeling a bump,” the report said.

Police did not immediately indicate whether a pedestrian crossing sign was on as the boy was crossing.

SAPD said the driver stopped and waited for officers to arrive.

The victim was taken to the hospital; however, his condition is unknown, the department said Wednesday morning.

Barry Perez, a spokesperson for NISD, confirmed via email that the boy is a sixth-grade student at nearby Rudder Middle School.

The crash happened after school let out, Perez said.

Read more:

SAPD

An individual was standing in the center of the median and proceeded to walk when the light turned green. As the individual began to walk, he was struck by a vehicle. The person driving heard something collide with their vehicle and felt a bump. Once the person driving realized they hit the individual walking they stopped and waited for SAPD to arrive. The complainant was transported to the hospital. This is an active and ongoing investigation. No further information at this time.

NISD

From Barry: I can confirm that a 6th grade male student from Rudder MS was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Babcock and Prue (I believe - not Horn) and was transported by EMS yesterday after school.

The latest update I heard this morning is that the boy is in stable condition.

The incident took place off campus and so SAPD is working the investigation and would need to confirm more details.