Woman fatally struck by train north of downtown, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday morning north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on the tracks near the Lombrano Street and North Comal Street intersection.

An SAPD spokesperson said the woman, around 30 to 40 years old, was heading northbound on the tracks in the same direction as the train.

The conductor saw the woman on the tracks and blew the horn in an attempt to alert her, according to police.

However, the spokesperson said the woman was then struck by the train.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the woman dead at the scene, SAPD said.

The spokesperson told reporters that the train is expected to be stuck in its position for the next several hours.

Drivers are advised to take Culebra Road to avoid the area as the train is blocking access through Lombrano Street.

The woman has yet to be identified.

