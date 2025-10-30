The South San Antonio New Home Showcase will connect homebuyers with residential communities

The first-of-its-kind event will connect homebuyers with the latest residential communities in one of the city’s fastest-growing regions.

Live from the Southside is thrilled to announce the South San Antonio New Home Showcase, a first-of-its-kind event designed to connect homebuyers with the latest residential communities in one of the city’s fastest-growing regions.

Builders, developers, and real estate professionals will showcase their newest model homes and neighborhoods.

This event offers families and individuals the chance to explore beautiful homes while discovering the community, culture, and sense of belonging that define the Southside.

Here are tour dates for the area’s most exciting new developments:

Saturday, Nov. 8 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 9 (Noon - 5 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 15 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 16 (Noon - 5 p.m.)

The South San Antonio New Home Showcase isn’t just about new houses; it’s about celebrating the people, traditions, and vibrant lifestyle that make our community special.

Click here for a map of the residential communities.

