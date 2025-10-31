Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on far East Side, SAFD says

A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 87 early Friday.

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday on the far East Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of westbound U.S. Highway 87 near a Tiger Sanitation complex.

Recommended Videos

Transguide’s traffic page shows a backup near South Foster Road, though the page does not have cameras in the area.

Part of the highway in the area is closed as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers entering the San Antonio area can expect some delays and are advised to seek alternative routes.

Specific details about the crash are unclear at this time; however, SAFD confirmed in an email the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear whether the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more: