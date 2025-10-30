District 6 councilman calls for traffic study of Marbach Road after John Jay HS student’s death

Jose Flores III was hit in front of John Jay High School on Sept. 16, 2025. He later died from his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO – District 6 Councilman Ric Galvan has proposed an immediate traffic study to address concerns along Marbach Road after the death of a John Jay High School student, according to a news release.

In September, Jose Flores III was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road on a crosswalk. The 16-year-old died after spending nearly a month in the hospital.

Recommended Videos

“No family should ever have to experience a loss like this,” Galvan said.

“When any resident is harmed on our City roads, it is incumbent upon us to take action and ensure their safety,” he said.

Galvan requested collaborative work between the Northside Independent School District and the City’s Public Works, Planning, Capital Delivery and Transportation departments to find solutions.

According to the news release, Galvan aims to activate school zone flashing lights during high school lunch hours, review complete street design needs, identify safe pedestrian routes to John Jay High School and implement other immediate safety improvements.

Galvan added, “I appreciate the immediate support from District 4 Councilmember Edward Mungia and Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones in moving this forward.”

On Sunday, Jones confirmed that the Public Works Department will review the safety of Marbach Road.

More coverage of this story on KSAT