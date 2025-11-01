Pregnant teen speaks out after being shot by boyfriend on San Antonio’s Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old San Antonio teen who is seven months pregnant is sharing her story after being shot by her boyfriend on Oct. 26, in an effort to help others recognize the warning signs of teen dating violence.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at a home on Calle Estrella on the Southwest Side. The teen said she was trying to leave when her boyfriend shot her in the arm.

“I didn’t think he was going to shoot the gun, but he had already pulled the trigger,” she said. “All I remember was my ear ringing, and I saw blood.”

Her mother said she called 911 after their phone conversation was suddenly cut off and she could no longer reach her daughter.

“The fear to know that you didn’t know if she was alive or not,” the mother said. “If he is released, he’s going to come back to her.”

The mother is now seeking a protective order for her daughter but has encountered challenges because of her own criminal record.

In Bexar County, protective orders can be filed through the District Attorney’s Office Protective Order Unit or Texas RioGrande Legal Aid. Depending on the case, the process can take anywhere from three days to three weeks.

According to teendvmonth.org, nearly 10% of teenagers in the U.S. experience dating violence. Experts say warning signs can include excessive jealousy, controlling behavior, privacy invasions through technology, unpredictable anger, and threats or physical harm.

The teen, who is now receiving counseling, hopes her experience encourages others to leave abusive relationships early.

“Leave before it gets too late,” she said.

As for the 16-year-old suspect, he remains in juvenile detention and has a court hearing scheduled for next month.

Resources

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse. On the resource page is a section on legal help available.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at 210-733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at 210-631-0100.

