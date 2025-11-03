Hundreds donate to food bank in hopes of seeing Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias benefit show

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people, some camping out overnight, lined up outside the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club waiting to donate food to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias organized the effort, asking anyone who wanted to see his pop-up standup routine to come with five cans of food per person.

“I got here last night around 9:45 p.m.,” one avid fan said. “I’ve seen all his shows, like his specials on Netflix and everything, but that’s about it.”

The show was announced with the goal of supporting the San Antonio Food Bank as the government shutdown continues and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are cut off for hundreds of thousands of people in Bexar County.

By 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 30 minutes before donations would be accepted, the show reached full capacity of 350 people.

“He’s not asking for money. ... He’s trying to give back to the community,” another fan said, “give back to the people that matter, the people there, especially in the hard times right now, especially with everything going on.”

One couple said they were “so happy” to see him for their anniversary.

“We’re one of the families affected by (the government shutdown), and this is something great,” the couple said. “I wish a lot of other celebrities would support the local community like this.”

Some fans stayed behind to donate their food cans and volunteer with the food bank.

“By the time I got here it was way overpacked and then the food bank only had like one or two people so I was like, ‘You know what, I’ll donate my cans and help out.’ I’m glad I did,” one volunteer said.

