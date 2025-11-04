‘Don’t ignore the symptoms’: Expert urges public to be on alert as pneumonia season peaks

SAN ANTONIO – Following the deaths of former Vice President Dick Cheney and actress Diane Keaton, both from complications related to pneumonia, local health experts are urging the public to be on alert as respiratory virus season ramps up.

Pneumonia often starts with symptoms that resemble a cold or the flu — coughing, congestion and fever — but can quickly turn more serious if left untreated.

“There’s a lot of overlap with symptoms that people have with the common cold,” said Dr. Jason Bowling, a hospital epidemiologist at University Health. “Typically, with pneumonia, those symptoms tend to last longer and tend to be more severe.”

Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi. It can affect people of all ages but is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

According to Bowling, there are several red flags that indicate it’s time to seek medical attention, including a high fever that doesn’t improve, shortness of breath, difficulty speaking or confusion.

“We see an increase in these infections, particularly during respiratory virus season,” Bowling said. “During the months of October through sometime in April or May is where we see increased numbers of people with these lung infections.”

Doctors say vaccines play a key role in prevention. The pneumococcal vaccine protects against the most common type of bacterial pneumonia and is recommended for older adults, young children and people with certain medical conditions.

Vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 can also help prevent viral infections that sometimes lead to pneumonia.

“I think the most important thing is to make sure that you’re informed so you can make the best decisions for yourself and your family,” Bowling said. “Talking to your provider is a great way to get your questions answered.”

Most vaccines are covered by insurance, and according to Bowling, the pneumonia vaccine typically only needs to be given once.

