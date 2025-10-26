Skip to main content
San Antonio walk supports congenital heart defect research

The Congenital Heart Walk is part of a national effort to raise money for life-changing heart research

Everett Allen, Photographer

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Heart Foundation is leading a nationwide initiative to combat congenital heart defects through a series of research walks.

The San Antonio Congenital Heart Walk, presented by University Health, was held Sunday morning at Morgan’s Wonderland Sports Complex.

By the Numbers: Congenital Heart Defects in America

  • 40,000 babies are born with congenital heart defects each year (One child every 15 minutes)
  • America’s most common and deadly birth defect
  • 33 research walks are being hosted nationwide
  • 1-mile walk distance at the San Antonio event

Impact

All proceeds from the walk directly support:

  • Development of innovative treatments
  • Advancement of surgical techniques
  • Research into congenital heart defects
  • Support systems for affected families

