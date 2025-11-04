Gun found by student on grounds of Harlan HS property, district says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A student found a gun on the property of Harlan High School on Monday afternoon, according to a Northside Independent School District spokesperson.

The gun was found by a student around 5:30 p.m. near a fence separating district property from nearby private property, Barry Perez, a district spokesperson, confirmed in an email to KSAT Tuesday morning.

It is not immediately clear if the gun was loaded.

Harlan High School is located off Culebra Road between State Highway 211 and Loop 1604 in northwest Bexar County.

KSAT obtained an email sent to Harlan High School families detailing the incident, which Perez confirmed had been sent by the school’s principal.

“We want to commend this student for acting immediately and responsibly by contacting 911 and their parent,” the email said.

NISD said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and district police arrived and took possession of the weapon.

KSAT has reached out to BCSO for more information and will update this story as we learn more.

