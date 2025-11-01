Northside ISD gives update on condition of Rudder MS student hit crossing street

SAN ANTONIO – A 12-year-old boy struck while crossing a Northwest Side street is reportedly “still recovering and is stable,” a Northside Independent School District spokesman told KSAT Friday.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon after San Antonio police said he tried to cross the street in the 6700 block of Prue Road, near Horn Boulevard. That’s a little more than a half mile from Rudder Middle School, where NISD confirmed he is a sixth-grade student.

Police said the boy was standing in the center of the median and started to walk when the light turned green.

That’s when he was struck by a vehicle, whose driver “heard something collide with their vehicle and felt a bump,” according to preliminary information provided by SAPD.

Once the driver realized they had hit the boy, they stopped and waited for the police to arrive.

An SAPD spokesman told KSAT on Friday the driver is not facing any criminal charges at this time and “this appears to have been an accident and no criminal elements are suspected.”

Families dropping off students at school on Friday morning were already nervous about letting their kids walk.

Robert Stirk told KSAT he doesn’t like to even let his grandson walk home from the bus stop after school, though it’s only a “block away” from home.

“It’s too dangerous, you know. I mean, people don’t slow down,” he said. “They don’t know how to give the right of way to the children.”

Rico Torres said he doesn’t want his son to cross the even busier intersection of Prue Road and Babcock Road to get to school.

“He might know what he’s doing, but I don’t trust the other drivers,” Torres said.

Tianna Salcedo said the boy who was hit is a friend of her son. Afterward, she said, they talked about safely crossing the street.

“Well, I told him that’s one of the worries that I have about him, like walking to and from school, because we actually live really close,” Salcedo said. “But yeah, I just reminded him about the safeties of crossing and looking both ways, even if he feels like it is safe."

A Texas Department of Transportation database of crashes showed five other crashes along Prue Road involving pedestrians since 2021.

