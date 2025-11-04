Skip to main content
SAPD searching for man with medical condition last seen in downtown San Antonio

Gerald Herbst, 70, was last spotted in the 100 block of Dallas Street

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man with a diagnosed medical condition.

According to authorities, Gerald Herbst, 70, was last seen in the 100 block of Dallas Street, with last contact being made on Oct. 23.

He was last seen wearing a white and blue shirt with blue basketball shorts and is right-handed.

Herbst also has brown eyes, gray hair and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

