Local News

Debbie’s Dream 5K raises awareness for stomach cancer

Event happening Saturday, Nov. 8

Katelyn Silva, Producer

SAN ANTONIO – November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, and happening Saturday, Nov. 8, is Debbie’s Dream Foundation’s Gut Check For Stomach Cancer 5K.

The run/walk raises awareness and funds for stomach cancer research.

Stomach cancer survivor Yolanda Barrera Day and Debbie’s Dream advocate Kelle D. Brown spoke with KSAT’s Stephanie Serna about the event. Day is also a board member, advocate and mentor for Debbie’s Dream.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at The Greenline Park, 2532 Sidney Brooks. There will be health professionals on site to talk about early detection symptoms and resources.

You can sign up for the 5K at Gut Check For Stomach Cancer.

