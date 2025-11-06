Foster care facility near Seguin faces closure without urgent financial help

A foster care facility that provides a home for children without placement in Guadalupe County is in danger of shutting down if it doesn’t receive immediate financial support.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A foster care facility that provides a home for children without placement is in danger of shutting down if it doesn’t receive immediate financial support.

Tru Light Youth Village, located on a 10-acre property near Seguin, currently houses 28 children. However, the facility has space for more than 35.

Director Sondra Ajasin said the facility has struggled to stay afloat as donations have declined over the past few years and have now nearly stopped.

“We’re at that point where we’re having to make some hard decisions on whether or not we can keep the Tru Light Youth Village open,” Ajasin said.

The nonprofit estimated that it needs approximately $50,000 to continue operations. Inflation and rising costs have made it more difficult to maintain the property and provide for the children’s daily needs.

“Changes have happened and inflation came, so you just kind of add all of these things together,” Ajasin said. “We really depend on the community to help us care for these kids out here.”

One visible sign of the strain is the facility’s playground, which the children can’t use because there’s no mulch — an expense the organization can’t currently afford.

Ajasin said her biggest fear right now is the children not having a place to celebrate the upcoming holidays, if the facility closes down.

“They already couldn’t find a home or else they wouldn’t be here,” Ajasin said. “It’s hard to get to the point of having to make those choices because these kids so desperately need people to say yes to them.”

Over the last 24 hours, Tru Light Youth Village has raised just under $4,000 after posting a call for help on social media.

For more information on how to help the nonprofit, click here.

