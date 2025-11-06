Man found with multiple firearms, crystal methamphetamine in North Side DEA bust, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents found him in possession of multiple firearms and methamphetamine, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Authorities were dispatched on Oct. 31 to a home in the 13000 block of Stoney Hill on the North Side to execute a federal search warrant.

Upon arrival, agents contacted Jon Carter Wood, the owner of the home, who opened the door for them, an affidavit stated.

Shortly after, he closed the door on the team before eventually exiting the home to be taken into custody.

During their search, agents found a methamphetamine lab, 16.55 kilograms of crystal meth, and baggies containing a white/yellow substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

They also found seven rifles, two shotguns, five handguns, gun parts, body armor, drones, and multiple cellphones and camera systems throughout the home, according to an affidavit.

Wood was charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He faces 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine on one count, and not less than 5 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine on the other.