Pabst puts River North headquarters space up for sublease

Pabst has put its headquarters up for sublease.

SAN ANTONIO – A full-floor tenant in an urban core office building appears to be moving out early.

Pabst Brewing Co. has listed its headquarters space on the sublease market, per a LoopNet listing. The company has put the entirety of its 25,323-square-foot office on the sixth floor of The Soto building, located at 711 Broadway, on the market. The lease runs to the end of 2033.

The company brews Pabst Blue Ribbon, Lone Star Beer, Old Milwaukee and several other American beer brands. In August, Pabst announced Greig DeBow as its new CEO and Michael Levitt as interim CFO.

Bryan Sethney and Meredith Howard at Cushman & Wakefield are representing Pabst in finding a new tenant for its space.

Pabst moved its headquarters office to downtown San Antonio in 2020, taking up residence in the Rand Building at 110 E. Houston St. When it announced the jump to The Soto in 2023, then-CEO Paul Chibe said it was to accommodate growth, which at that time had a 100-person headcount.

“Pabst has had an office in San Antonio for decades, and we’re truly excited about our future home at The Soto in the heart of downtown,” Chibe told the Business Journal at the time.

International architecture firm Page Southerland Page said it would move its local office to the ground floor of The Soto, taking about 4,500 square feet. The building also counts Marsh McLennan, Skanska and Encore Bank among its tenants.

Pabst did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.