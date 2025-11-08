Retailer urges safety after 1-year-old San Antonio girl ingests cannabis ‘edible’

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio shop owner is urging people to exercise caution when handling products known as “edibles” in the presence of children.

San Antonio police officers arrested Jacob Carranza, 22, on a charge of injury to a child after he brought a 1-year-old girl to a downtown hospital early Thursday morning, the department said.

A preliminary police report said the child had ingested a “cannabinoid edible.”

Edibles, available in a variety of forms such as gummies or baked goods, usually contain some of the chemicals found in marijuana. They are sold legally in Texas.

The police report said that it is unclear how the baby in Carranza’s care obtained possession of the edible.

Jackie Walji sells an assortment of edibles at her Northwest Side shop, Mellow Monkey.

Walji said she encourages her customers to handle them with the same kind of care they would use with prescription drugs.

“If a doctor prescribes something for you to take home, it’s now your responsibility as a parent to make sure it’s not down where they can reach it,” Walji said.

She pointed out how several of the items she sells are in child-safe containers.

Still, Walji admits that some products she and others sell could be attractive to children because they look like candy or pastries.

Some are even packaged to resemble different brands of candy, although Walji says she goes out of her way to avoid selling them.

“The ones that I’ve had, maybe might’ve had a cartoon on the very bottom,” she said.

Walji says that when someone ingests edibles, they will likely end up feeling lethargic. She said that in a child, they might cause confusion.

Police say after being treated, the 1-year-old girl was expected to be OK but was being watched closely by medical staff.