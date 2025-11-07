Skip to main content
Man arrested after 1-year-old girl ingests marijuana ‘edible,’ San Antonio police say

Jacob Carranza, 22, was taken into custody Thursday on a charge of injury to a child, police said

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Jacob Carranza's booking photo. (Bexar County jail) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man has been arrested after a 1-year-old girl in his care ingested a marijuana edible.

Jacob Carranza, 22, was taken into custody Thursday on a charge of injury to a child, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The report said officers were dispatched to a downtown hospital, where they learned that the girl had somehow gotten her hands on a “cannabinoid edible” and ingested it.

Carranza had brought the baby to the hospital, where she was later treated. The report stated that she’s expected to be OK.

It’s unclear how the girl got possession of the edible.

