Man sentenced to 8 years in prison after accepting plea deal for 2023 deadly nightclub shooting

Seth Rockett was sentenced in connection with shooting at Privat Social Club

SAN ANTONIO – A man convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside of a Northwest Side nightclub in 2023 has been sentenced to eight years in prison after accepting a plea deal.

Seth Rockett, 21, was part of one of the groups that were involved in an altercation turned shooting on May 18, 2023, at the Privat Social Club, police said.

Recommended Videos

Rockett initially faced a murder charge but pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Noah James Patterson, 36, who was also arrested in connection with the shooting, fired his weapon and killed King. Patterson was initially charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Patterson was found guilty of deadly conduct in October of this year after he was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of a lesser charge — manslaughter.

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before Patterson was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Background on this case

According to San Antonio police, two groups exited the Privat Social Club in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard on May 18, 2023, and began arguing. As the arguing turned physical, two men drew their weapons.

Devon King, 20, was shot and killed during the altercation. Three others were injured.

Nearly two weeks after the shooting, Bexar County court records showed that Patterson was arrested and charged.

In court, prosecutors argued that Patterson shot and killed King after two groups were forced out of the nightclub.

The shooting followed a fight inside the club that spilled into its parking lot.

In opening statements on Oct. 2, the state told jurors their case relied heavily on surveillance video, which prosecutors said clearly showed Patterson firing at King.

The defense countered that the chaotic scene involved as many as 16 shots being fired, arguing that the bullets that struck King cannot be traced to any single weapon.

According to police and court records, Patterson and another man, Seth Rockett, were seen leaving the now-closed club, returning with guns and waiting until the second group exited before the confrontation escalated.

King was hit twice and died at the scene.

Also on KSAT.com: