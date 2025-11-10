Over 320,000 Chrysler vehicles pulled due to potential battery failure, NHTSA says

(Jose Juarez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Several car models are being pulled because they could pose a potential safety risk to owners, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Chrysler and Ford are some of the brands voluntarily recalling certain vehicles due to safety concerns.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Chrysler

The company is recalling approximately 320,065 vehicles because the high-voltage battery may fail internally, potentially leading to a vehicle fire while parked or in operation.

The NHTSA said affected models include the 2020 to 2025 Jeep Wrangler 4Xe and the 2022 to 2026 Grand Cherokee 4Xe models.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the remedy is completed, which is still under development.

The NHTSA said notification letters letting owners know of the safety risk should be mailed on Dec. 2. Additional letters will be sent once the remedy becomes available.

Vehicles previously recalled under NHTSA numbers 24V720 and 23V787 for the same issue will need to have this new repair completed.

You can now search the NHTSA database to see if your VIN is associated with this recall.

Chrysler’s number for this recall is 68C.

Owners can contact the company’s customer service line with questions at 800-853-1403.

You can find the recall information here.

Ford

Around 163,256 of the company’s 2021 to 2023 Bronco vehicles are being pulled because the front seats may not properly restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will replace the affected parts for free, the NHTSA said.

Interim letters are expected to be mailed on Dec. 1 and additional letters will be sent once a final remedy is available.

Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) associated with this recall are now searchable in the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25SB5.

You can find the recall information here.

Around 174,853 of Ford’s vehicles are being recalled because the moonroof’s wind deflector clips may not be attached correctly and cause it to fly off the vehicle, posing a road hazard.

According to the NHTSA, affected models include:

2021-2022

Expedition

Lincoln Navigator

2021-2023

F-150

2022

F-250 SD

F-350 SD

F-450 SD

Dealers will inspect and repair the deflector as necessary for free, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters should have been sent on Monday, Nov. 3.

VINs involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25SB7.

You can find the recall information here.

Around 56,841 of the company’s vehicles are being recalled because the windshields may have visible air bubbles, which can block the driver’s vision.

The NHTSA said affected models include the 2025 to 2026 Lincoln Corsair, Lincoln Aviator and Explorer vehicles.

No injuries have been reported

Dealers will inspect and replace the windshield as necessary for free. Notification letters should have been mailed on Nov. 7, the NHTSA said.

VINs involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25C60, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Around 14,843 of the company’s 2022 to 2023 F-150 Lightning BEV vehicles are being recalled because the rear light bar function may flicker or fail to operate in reverse, increasing the risk of a crash.

This is an expansion of recall 23V418, according to the NHTSA. No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will inspect and replace affected parts at no charge as necessary.

VINs involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Notification letters informing owners of the safety risk should have been sent on Nov. 3. Once the final remedy is available, additional letters will be sent.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25SB6.

You can find the recall information here.

For questions about these recalls, you can call Ford’s customer service line at 1-866-436-7332.

Toyota

Over one million Toyota vehicles are being recalled because the rearview camera may not display properly.

Affected models include certain 2022 to 2026 Toyota, Lexus and Subaru Solterra vehicles with a Panoramic View Monitor (PVM).

Dealers will update the parking assist software at no cost, the NHTSA said.

Notification letters are expected to be sent on Dec. 16, with additional letters being sent once the final remedy is available.

Toyat’s numbers for this recall are 25TB13 and 25LB06, while Subaru’s number is WRE25.

Owners can contact the company’s customer service line at 1-800-331-4331.

You can find the recall information here.

Maserati

Approximately 10,008 Maserati vehicles are being recalled because the headlights may not be properly adjusted, which increases the risk of a crash.

Affected models include the 2024 to 2025 Grancabrio, Granturismo and 2023 to 2025 Gracale models, the MHTSA says.

Maserati will inspect and, as necessary, install adjustment mechanisms for the headlights at no additional cost.

Owner notification letters are expected to be sent on Dec. 12.

VINs involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

The company’s recall number is 805.

Owners can contact Maserati’s customer service line at 877-696-2737, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

