Weston Urban launches pre-leasing for 16-story downtown apartments

SAN ANTONIO – A prolific downtown developer has opened its newest build to potential tenants.

Weston Urban has begun pre-leasing at The Continental Residences, the 16-story apartment portion of its Continental Block development at 332 W. Commerce St., the company announced on Nov. 6. The community offers 290 units, with 50% designated for residents earning below 80% of the area median income (AMI). The firm is targeting January 2026 for move-ins.

The apartments are part of The Continental Block, Weston Urban’s redevelopment of the Continental Hotel and Arana Building, which had sat vacant for years. Twenty-eight “flexible stay” units were opened on the ground floor of the block earlier this year under the management of Placemakr, a Washington, D.C.-based hospitality firm.

Kairoi Residential will manage the apartments. In a statement, General Manager Sunny Davila said the property is designed for “people who want to make downtown vibrant.”

“By honoring the historic character of the site and adding modern residences and amenities, we’ve created a community that truly reflects the energy and potential of downtown San Antonio,” Davila said.

Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are on offer, as well as two-bedroom townhomes. The complex comes with a rooftop lounge, a fitness center and coworking spaces. The property also features approximately 22,000 square feet of retail and office space that remains unleased.

At its 2023 groundbreaking for the Continental Block, Weston Urban CEO Randy Smith told media that the University of Texas at San Antonio’s progress in the urban core is a key target for tenants.

“It’s our hope that it will run the gamut from folks that will want to live in a great spot downtown, to folks that want to walk across the street to their classroom, to someone that works downtown,” he said.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.