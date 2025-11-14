Skip to main content
Local News

SAPD searching for missing man last seen on Southwest Side

Francisco Orosco, 63, has reportedly shown early signs of dementia, a family member says

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Francisco Orosco was last seen on Nov 9 on the Southwest Side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old man last seen on the Southwest Side.

Francisco Orosco, 63, was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday on Bynum Avenue near Southwest Military Drive, a family member told KSAT.

The family said they fear for his safety because he is reportedly showing early signs of dementia.

Police did not provide details on his height, weight or other distinguishing features. However, a photo was provided to KSAT, and it shows Orosco with white hair and a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

