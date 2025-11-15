Skip to main content
Local News

2 hospitalized after head-on crash on South Side, SAFD says

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday near Pleasanton Road

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday near Pleasanton Road and Farm-to-Market 2537.

Additional information was not immediately available.

