2 hospitalized after head-on crash on South Side, SAFD says
The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday near Pleasanton Road
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday near Pleasanton Road and Farm-to-Market 2537.
Additional information was not immediately available.
