ME’s office identifies woman killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The woman killed after being hit multiple times Thursday has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office.

Habiba Adan, 68, died from blunt force injuries Thursday night incurred while attempting to cross Austin Highway near Perrin Beitel.

An SAPD preliminary report said the female was crossing the road at a crosswalk when she was hit by several vehicles in the southbound lanes of Austin Highway.

The driver of a Chrysler Pacifica remained on the scene and assisted the female after hitting her, police said.

However, SAPD said there were multiple other drivers who did not stop and render aid to the female. If found, they face collision involving death charges, according to the report.

