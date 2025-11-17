Developer breaks ground on 540-acre master-planned community

Vierra is a Masonwood Development masterplan community coming soon to Medina County.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – A developer is planting its flag west of San Antonio with a 540-acre masterplanned community called Viera.

Austin-based Masonwood Development will turn the first shovels on Nov. 13 for the upscale Hill Country community that marks the company’s first major San Antonio-area project in more than a decade.

Located 0.5 miles west of the CR 381 and FM 1957 intersection off Potranco Road, the six-phase development will deliver 475 single-family lots, a resort-style pool, clubhouse, trail network and pocket parks.

Rendering of Vierra Amenity center. (Masonwood Development)

“Viera really gives us a Hill Country setting within a major growth corridor,” Masonwood CFO Jack Meredith told the San Antonio Business Journal on Nov. 12. “It’s a natural step for us to transition into West San Antonio.”

Four builders — David Weekley Homes, Chesmar Homes, Scott Felder Homes and Brightland Homes — have already committed to 12-lot quarterly takedowns, Meredith said.

Phase 1 includes 281 lots scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Homes on 50-foot lots will start in the high $300,000s to low $400,000s; 80-foot lots will range from the mid-$700,000s to below $800,000.

The first residents are expected to move in around 2027, with the full build-out spanning seven to 10 years.

Medina Valley ISD holds an option on 17 acres for an on-site elementary school, Meredith said.

“We’re bringing a mix of 50s, 65s and 80s,” Meredith said, referring to the lot sizes. “Viera is designed as an upper-end community that still feels authentically Hill Country — larger lots, stronger amenities, a cohesive plan instead of just another subdivision.”

Masonwood collaborated with Medina County on a $17 million Public Improvement District for the first two phases, with an additional $24 million anticipated for later phases.

The company is also self-funding a roughly $1 million widening of FM 1957, as well as water and wastewater infrastructure.

“It was a breeze working with Medina County,” Meredith said. “We are definitely looking into the market… we definitely see more opportunities for us to implement new communities down the road.”

Masonwood is also investing $1 million in TXDOT improvements on FM 1957 and $5 million in wastewater infrastructure, Meredith said, adding that the project is backed by a $79 million construction loan from Trez Capital.

Masonwood previously delivered 31 lots in Stone Oak and Encino Ranch years ago, but stepped away from the market until now.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.