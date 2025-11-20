Foreclosure rates are reportedly up nationwide. What does that mean for San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO - Texas – A new foreclosure activity report released last week shows the U.S. has seen a steady increase in foreclosures.

ATTOM, a real estate data solutions company that breaks down markets nationwide, reported that Texas has seen a 36% increase in completed foreclosures (REOs) over the past year.

In October 2024, statistics show there were 249 completed foreclosures. This October, the number increased to 358.

What types of foreclosures are there?

A completed foreclosure is defined as the final legal step where the lender has taken possession of the property that a borrower is financially responsible for.

The property is repossessed because the borrower has fallen behind on mortgage or loan payments.

Another statistic ATTOM tracks in terms of foreclosures is foreclosure starts (FC Starts).

The process begins when a lender initiates repossession of a property, usually by sending a notice of default to the borrower.

What are the stats in San Antonio?

Katie Ross is the chairperson for the board of managers of LERA MLS.

She said San Antonio’s market is not seeing that same dramatic jump.

“Right now, as far as Bexar County records, we have 459 homes on the foreclosure list,” Ross said. “So, for a city of 1.5 million people, we just don’t see that as a drastic trend right now.”

Bexar County maintains a map that displays current month mortgage and tax foreclosure notices throughout the county.

It has clickable pop-ups that reveal basic information, such as zip codes, addresses, school districts and document numbers.

In November 2025, according to KSAT’s analysis, the map showed that the area west of downtown, specifically zip code 78207, had the highest number of foreclosures at 23.

Ross said foreclosures could have resulted from missed mortgage or loan payments, or failure to pay property taxes. In rare cases, it can be initiated by a homeowner’s association or HOA.

Whatever the case, she said some resources could help people stay in their homes.

“Life tends to give you a little bit of perspective; So, I will say that the best thing that they can do is talk to a realtor early,” Ross said. “Don’t wait, because the sooner that they can start the process and start addressing the situation, they will have a better outcome and a better result for them and their personal situation.”

