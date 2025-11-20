Skip to main content
Local News

Woman shot in face in suspected drive-by shooting north of downtown, SAPD says

The shooting happened at the corner of West Russell Place and Aganier Avenue

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting on Thursday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her face in a suspected drive-by shooting north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the corner of West Russell Place and Aganier Avenue.

SAPD said someone inside a brown SUV fired gunshots into a home occupied by two people.

The woman who was shot was alert and talking with officials. Police stated that her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Further information was not readily available.

