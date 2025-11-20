Woman shot in face in suspected drive-by shooting north of downtown, SAPD says

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her face in a suspected drive-by shooting north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the corner of West Russell Place and Aganier Avenue.

SAPD said someone inside a brown SUV fired gunshots into a home occupied by two people.

The woman who was shot was alert and talking with officials. Police stated that her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Further information was not readily available.

