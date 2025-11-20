Woman shot in face in suspected drive-by shooting north of downtown, SAPD says The shooting happened at the corner of West Russell Place and Aganier Avenue San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting on Thursday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her face in a suspected drive-by shooting north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the corner of West Russell Place and Aganier Avenue.
SAPD said someone inside a brown SUV fired gunshots into a home occupied by two people.
The woman who was shot was alert and talking with officials. Police stated that her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Further information was not readily available.
More crime coverage on KSAT
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Katrina Webber headshot
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later ▶ 1:29 Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders ▶ 1:34 Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders Family seeking answers after finding mother in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash ▶ 1:13 Family seeking answers after finding mother in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus ▶ 1:30 Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus A tale of 2 households: What is a K shape economy? ▶ 1:15 A tale of 2 households: What is a K shape economy? Gas prices to expect during Thanksgiving ▶ 0:15 Gas prices to expect during Thanksgiving New study find fluoride in drinking water may not affect cognitive ability ▶ 1:20 New study find fluoride in drinking water may not affect cognitive ability Unprecedented security measures for Mayor Jones as SAPD officers ordered to guard her home overnight ▶ 1:22 Unprecedented security measures for Mayor Jones as SAPD officers ordered to guard her home overnight Authorities recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says ▶ 0:53 Authorities recover body after apparent rollover on South Side, SAFD says 🎄 See Millions of lights at SeaWorld San Antonio's Christmas Celebration!✨ ▶ 0:41 🎄 See Millions of lights at SeaWorld San Antonio's Christmas Celebration!✨ Get a look inside Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s new West Side headquarters ▶ 1:21 Get a look inside Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s new West Side headquarters 1-on-1 with Spurs rookie Carter Bryant ▶ 0:18 1-on-1 with Spurs rookie Carter Bryant Storm chances for Nov. 19 and 20 ▶ 1:40 Storm chances for Nov. 19 and 20 Erik Cantu found guilty for violating previous probation terms, avoids jail time ▶ 1:14 Erik Cantu found guilty for violating previous probation terms, avoids jail time Universal City police seeking vehicle involved in September hit-and-run ▶ 1:23 Universal City police seeking vehicle involved in September hit-and-run What to know about getting to the Mexico vs Paraguay game on Tuesday night ▶ 0:55 What to know about getting to the Mexico vs Paraguay game on Tuesday night Some San Antonians hiring helpers to install Christmas lights ▶ 1:33 Some San Antonians hiring helpers to install Christmas lights Meza Gonzalez DWI case reset; councilwoman won’t say if she plans to fight charge or seek a deal ▶ 1:04 Meza Gonzalez DWI case reset; councilwoman won’t say if she plans to fight charge or seek a deal Tejano star Bobby Pulido’s congressional run emphasizes bipartisanship, rural concerns ▶ 1:48 Tejano star Bobby Pulido’s congressional run emphasizes bipartisanship, rural concerns Amazon Prime Air drone delivery now live in San Antonio ▶ 0:25 Amazon Prime Air drone delivery now live in San Antonio FBI, Homeland Security among agencies in Sunday’s ‘court-authorized activity,’ officials say ▶ 0:42 FBI, Homeland Security among agencies in Sunday’s ‘court-authorized activity,’ officials say US Border Czar: 650K deportations under Operation Lone Star ▶ 0:18 US Border Czar: 650K deportations under Operation Lone Star Republican governors visit soldiers at military base in Eagle Pass ▶ 1:22 Republican governors visit soldiers at military base in Eagle Pass Airman sues City of San Antonio after being held at gunpoint during traffic stop ▶ 1:55 Airman sues City of San Antonio after being held at gunpoint during traffic stop Former SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces bid for Bexar County Judge ▶ 0:56 Former SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces bid for Bexar County Judge Previous photo Next photo