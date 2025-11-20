SAPD: Person accused of kidnapping detained, victim hospitalized after raid at Northwest Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – A person accused of kidnapping was detained, and an alleged victim was hospitalized after a raid at a Northwest Side motel, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at a Motel 6 in the 9400 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Interstate 10.

Details around the raid and information on the alleged kidnapping are not immediately known, though SAPD confirmed someone had been detained.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information on the raid and alleged kidnapping.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

Read more: