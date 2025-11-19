Skip to main content
Local News

Search underway for missing woman forcibly taken by former romantic partner, SAPD says

Destiny Rose Ferdin was last seen on Wednesday in the 300 block of Labor Street; A CLEAR Alert has been issued for her

KSAT Digital Staff

Destiny Rose Ferdin is 4 feet 10 inches tall and 115 pounds. (SAPD) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers have requested public assistance to locate a 27-year-old woman who was forcibly taken in a vehicle by a former romantic partner, the department said in a preliminary report.

Destiny Rose Ferdin was last seen on Wednesday in the 300 block of Labor Street, where officers had responded to a call for an assault.

Approximately an hour after SAPD released information on Ferdin’s suspected disappearance, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert for her.

Police said that officers were informed that a 35-year-old male suspect had forcibly taken Ferdin without her consent in a vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

Witnesses told the officers that Ferdin and the man were previously in a romantic relationship.

Ferdin is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. According to SAPD, she has brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. She was wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.

In addition to SAPD, the report said that the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Atascosa County authorities are also searching for the man’s vehicle, described as a white 2000 Dodge Ram with license plate #HJC6782.

Police said to contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 on Ferdin’s potential whereabouts.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

