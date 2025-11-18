Universal City police seeking vehicle involved in September hit-and-run

Crime Stoppers and Universal City police are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a gray or silver Ford Fiesta involved in a September 2025 hit-and-run.

The crash seriously injured a Good Samaritan and a woman who had stopped with a flat tire in need of assistance.

Authorities say the hatchback, believed to have significant damage and a missing driver-side mirror, was involved in the incident on Sept. 14 at about 12:20 a.m. Police released dark, slow-motion surveillance video of the vehicle, calling it the best lead in the case.

The Fiesta was seen about a half-mile from the scene near FM 78 and Loop 1604, police said.

According to investigators, a female driver had stopped in the center median because of a flat tire. A Good Samaritan stopped to help her change the tire; he had been concerned for her safety because it was midnight on a dark, unsafe road.

Police say the driver of the silver Ford Fiesta struck the parked car — and possibly ran over the woman — before leaving the scene without stopping. The woman’s phone SOS feature alerted her family and police, officials said.

Crime Stoppers and Universal City police have contacted several body shops seeking leads that might identify the owner of a damaged silver Ford hatchback. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

