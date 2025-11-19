Family pleads for help in finding suspect accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old girl

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A months-long investigation has led Bexar County deputies to a key suspect in the murder case of a 17-year-old girl.

Alianna Ujueta was shot and killed on Sept. 28. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Suggs, 18, who is accused of her murder. Now, Ujueta’s family is asking for the public’s help.

“I plead and I ask, help us get this boy‚” Ivan Ujueta, Alianna’s dad, said.

Here’s what we know about what happened on Sept. 28:

According to BCSO, Alianna was among the teenagers at a party on Luckey Road when a fight broke out and someone fired a gun.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said evidence points to Suggs allegedly pulling the trigger.

“We’re actually actively looking for him,” Salazar said. “This case has been a lot of untangling webs.”

Salazar said deputies found the weapon they think Suggs used in the shooting, but the sheriff said BCSO didn’t find it with him.

“By the time we got (the gun) in possession of us, it had already exchanged hands three, four or five times,” the sheriff said.

That’s why the Ujueta family said they are calling on the community to come forward with any information.

“He has to place himself at the mercy of the justice system,” Ivan Ujueta said.

Crime Stoppers has created a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest of Suggs. Anyone with information can call 210-224-7867 (STOP).

