Skip to main content
Rain icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event
Family seeks answers after finding woman in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash
BGC Scores & Schedule: Week 2 Playoffs, 2025
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio
WATCH LIVE: Doppler Radar
KSAT Plus | Watch Live News, Weather from KSAT 12 | San Antonio, Texas
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
Uvalde County judge suspended without pay after his indictment on official oppression
A few more showers, then a notable cold front next week

Local News

Live From the Southside publisher recognized by Bexar County Clerk’s Office

The publication recently celebrated its fifth anniversary

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – April Monterrosa, the publisher of Live From the Southside, was recognized by the Bexar County Clerk’s Office for her commitment to the South Side community.

Monterrosa was gifted an honorary flag at the ceremonial event on Wednesday morning. Community leaders, small-business owners as well as family and friends were in attendance.

Live From the Southside began its publication five years ago and has since focused on South Side culture, arts and positive change.

“What began as a simple desire to highlight the beauty, culture and strength of our South Side community has grown into a movement fueled by heart, unity and purpose,” Monterrosa said at the event.

Aside from a monthly magazine, the multimedia publication facilitates community events, reading initiatives and offers small-business support.

In 2020, KSAT partnered with Live From the Southside Magazine to share the publication’s stories on KSAT.com.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos