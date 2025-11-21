Live From the Southside publisher recognized by Bexar County Clerk’s Office The publication recently celebrated its fifth anniversary SAN ANTONIO – April Monterrosa, the publisher of Live From the Southside, was recognized by the Bexar County Clerk’s Office for her commitment to the South Side community.
Monterrosa was gifted an honorary flag at the ceremonial event on Wednesday morning. Community leaders, small-business owners as well as family and friends were in attendance.
Live From the Southside began its publication five years ago and has since focused on South Side culture, arts and positive change.
“What began as a simple desire to highlight the beauty, culture and strength of our South Side community has grown into a movement fueled by heart, unity and purpose,” Monterrosa said at the event.
Aside from a monthly magazine, the multimedia publication facilitates community events, reading initiatives and offers small-business support.
In 2020, KSAT partnered with Live From the Southside Magazine to share the publication’s stories on KSAT.com.
About the Author Ryan Cerna headshot
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
