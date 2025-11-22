San Antonio family turns tragedy into charity, honoring loved ones lost to gun violence with turkey giveaway

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend, one San Antonio family is turning heartache into help.

Loved ones of Ethan Soto and Savanah Soto are holding a turkey giveaway this Saturday in their honor. Both died from gun violence. Savanah also lost her unborn child.

The giveaway will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, off the cul-de-sac of Howard Street at Kenwood Park. Between 50 to 100 turkeys will be donated, and the event is first-come, first-served.

“My way of coping with this is helping people,” said Joshua Delgado, their brother. “Hopefully, I bring a family together because they were able to get a turkey.”

Ethan was shot and killed in 2022. Savanah and Fabien died one year later after also being shot.

“It’s just crazy,” Delgado said. “This Thanksgiving, we’re not gonna have my brother or sister again for the second year.”

Just two weeks ago, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office dismissed charges for one of the people arrested in connection to Savanah’s murder.

After years of tragedy, Delgado said a giveaway like this helps his family find some peace during the holidays.

“I don’t know how to hurt for them, but I do like to keep their names alive,” he said.

There are many places providing food to families this Thanksgiving.

