Economic uncertainty leads to longer distribution lines for those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – Several nonprofits and organizations across San Antonio handed out turkeys Saturday, helping hundreds of families struggling with food insecurity.

“It’s nice to see that the community comes out,” said Andrew Perales, who was one of hundreds in line at Greater Love Baptist Church, “help each other out in times where things are gonna be a little bit rough. I’m just glad it’s happening.”

Reverend James Robinson has distributed turkeys for 22 years, but said this year’s line spanned nearly a mile.

Over at Covington Park, the Bexar County Health Department handed out hundreds of turkeys to grandparents raising grandchildren.

“I have a granddaughter that just turned 18. I’ve been raising her since she was eight months old. I have a great-grandson that I’m raising. He’s four years old. So I’ve raising him since he was born,” Mary Mendez said. “There’s a lot of people in need in times of holidays”.

"It is a real problem, it is a problem right now," Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said.

There are many organizations offering free turkeys to families in need this week. Click here for a full list of where you can find one.

