Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
69º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving motorcycle on U.S. 281, SAFD says
San Antonio pediatrician sexually assaulted 13-year-old patient during annual exam, affidavit states
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
Affidavit: FBI, DPS investigated suspected drug dealer at site of North Side raid before 150+ immigrants detained

Local News

Economic uncertainty leads to longer distribution lines for those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Several nonprofits and organizations across San Antonio handed out turkeys Saturday, helping hundreds of families struggling with food insecurity.

“It’s nice to see that the community comes out,” said Andrew Perales, who was one of hundreds in line at Greater Love Baptist Church, “help each other out in times where things are gonna be a little bit rough. I’m just glad it’s happening.”

Reverend James Robinson has distributed turkeys for 22 years, but said this year’s line spanned nearly a mile.

Over at Covington Park, the Bexar County Health Department handed out hundreds of turkeys to grandparents raising grandchildren.

“I have a granddaughter that just turned 18. I’ve been raising her since she was eight months old. I have a great-grandson that I’m raising. He’s four years old. So I’ve raising him since he was born,” Mary Mendez said. “There’s a lot of people in need in times of holidays”.

"It is a real problem, it is a problem right now," Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said.

There are many organizations offering free turkeys to families in need this week. Click here for a full list of where you can find one.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos