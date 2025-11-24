Death of man found next to ‘large pool of blood’ at abandoned Northwest Side business ruled a homicide, ME’s office says The body was found on Monday in the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road A body was found at a Northwest Side business. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The death of a man found dead at an abandoned business has been ruled a homicide, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office.
San Antonio police said the body was found early last Monday morning with trauma to his head, next to a “large pool of blood,” in the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road near West Rosewood Avenue.
The medical examiner’s office identified the man Sunday as 62-year-old Perry Baca and ruled his cause of death as blunt force injuries to the head.
SAPD said someone at the abandoned business had notified an officer to check on the man, but was pronounced dead on the scene.
It’s unclear when the man was killed, SAPD said. The department’s homicide unit is currently investigating.
Noah Rayden West was
arrested last Monday following the discovery of Baca’s body as well as another male body found less than half a mile away with “visible injuries.” Read more on KSAT:
About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Zaria Oates headshot
Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24.
Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma.
She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.
