Family sues after Guadalupe County deputy fatally shot Navy veteran in 2024

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 77-year-old Navy veteran has filed a lawsuit against Guadalupe County and the sheriff’s deputy who shot him in 2024.

Kenneth Grimm suffered from serious health conditions, including Alzheimer’s, dementia and hearing loss, when he was shot and killed by GCSO deputy Gary Courtney on Aug. 27, 2024, according to the lawsuit.

The suit, filed on Sunday, alleges violations of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments, as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On the day of the shooting, the lawsuit states, Grimm cut his arm and became agitated, making it difficult for his family to treat his wound.

His family called 911 for medical assistance and told dispatchers of Grimm’s health and mental state. He also suffered from Ankylosing Spondylitis and Parkinson’s Disease.

“Due to his age and health, he appeared vulnerable and frail. His ailments significantly impacted his physical motor skills and also his mental abilities,” the lawsuit states.

When Courtney arrived, he shot and killed Grimm within about 80 seconds of getting out of his vehicle, according to the complaint.

Grimm had followed orders to drop a frying pan but then pulled out a kitchen knife. Despite a gate separating them, Courtney fired twice at his chest without giving a warning or trying to de-escalate the situation, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges Guadalupe County failed to provide deputies with Tasers or proper training to handle people experiencing mental health issues.

This lack of equipment and training, the complaint argues, led to the use of deadly force.

The family is seeking compensatory damages, attorney fees and both declaratory and injunctive relief.

The complaint alleges that Grimm did not pose an immediate threat and that Courtney’s actions violated his constitutional rights. It also criticizes the county’s policies and alleges that the deputy’s conduct was effectively endorsed when no disciplinary action was taken after the shooting.

Courtney is back on regular duty.

KSAT has reached out to Guadalupe County for comment.

In March, Sheriff Joshua O. Ray released a statement to KSAT, saying in part, we “met with multiple vendors and intend to request funding from the Guadalupe County Commissioners’ Court to purchase tasers and other non-lethal tools that our personnel are not currently equipped with. All though, I’m not sure a less lethal option would have resulted in a different outcome in this specific incident.”

