KSAT 12 recognized as Hunger Fighter of Year 2025 for Gift of Voice

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT was honored as the Hunger Fighter of the Year 2025 for the Gift of Voice at the 27th annual Harvest of Hope gala hosted by the San Antonio Food Bank.

The award recognizes KSAT’s consistent efforts to raise awareness about food insecurity in the community. The station has covered urgent needs such as the pause of SNAP benefits during the government shutdown and has been a long-standing media partner in the Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month campaign each September. KSAT’s coverage includes on-air and digital campaigns, social media posts, web stories, and daily news mentions that keep hunger issues at the forefront.

The Harvest of Hope event on Nov. 23 at La Cantera Resort and Spa featured tastings from more than 30 restaurants, a silent auction, music, libations and a short program. Awards were presented in four categories recognizing businesses and organizations for their support through food donations, volunteer time, philanthropy and voice.

Other community honorees included former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bank of America, Farm Produce Inc., and Methodist Health Care Ministries.

Ashley Parker, general manager of KSAT 12, expressed gratitude for the honor. She said, “Our voice is most powerful when it helps lift our community.”

Parker highlighted the station’s close work with the San Antonio Food Bank over the past year. She noted the impact of the “Fill the Truck” food drive in November, which collected 16,000 pounds of food, enough for more than 13,000 meals, during a time when many families faced hardship due to the government shutdown.

“At KSAT 12, we believe that in moments where local families face dire straits, our responsibility is to stay ahead of the need,” Parker said. “We’re honored to stand with the San Antonio Food Bank, and with the people of this community who show every day what compassion in action looks like.”

The San Antonio Food Bank’s annual Harvest of Hope gala is a meaningful community event that celebrates those who fight hunger in multiple ways, helping to ensure families have access to food and resources.