Pedestrian hit, killed in Guadalupe County crash, DPS says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A 67-year-old woman is dead after she was hit and killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Guadalupe County, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on State Highway 123 near Russell Street, just south of Seguin.

An email from a DPS official said a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound on SH 123 struck the woman.

When troopers arrived, they found the woman deceased on-scene. DPS identified the victim as Cindy Wiatrek.

DPS did not state if the driver stayed at the scene or if possible charges are expected.