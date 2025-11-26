Skip to main content
Clear icon
63º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
New water meters lead to flood of controversy for some San Antonio homeowners
Complaints mount against city-funded contractor paid millions for home repairs
SA woman arrested for creating fake TikTok profile, using defamatory images, affidavit says
Interactive map shows car burglaries at popular San Antonio shopping centers

Local News

Pedestrian hit, killed in Guadalupe County crash, DPS says

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on State Highway 123 near Russell Street

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A 67-year-old woman is dead after she was hit and killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Guadalupe County, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on State Highway 123 near Russell Street, just south of Seguin.

Recommended Videos

An email from a DPS official said a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound on SH 123 struck the woman.

When troopers arrived, they found the woman deceased on-scene. DPS identified the victim as Cindy Wiatrek.

DPS did not state if the driver stayed at the scene or if possible charges are expected.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos