Pedestrian hit, killed in Guadalupe County crash, DPS says
The incident happened around 6 a.m. on State Highway 123 near Russell Street
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A 67-year-old woman is dead after she was hit and killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Guadalupe County, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on State Highway 123 near Russell Street, just south of Seguin.
An email from a DPS official said a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound on SH 123 struck the woman.
When troopers arrived, they found the woman deceased on-scene. DPS identified the victim as Cindy Wiatrek.
DPS did not state if the driver stayed at the scene or if possible charges are expected.
