Music fans line up well before midnight for vinyl deals at San Antonio store

SAN ANTONIO – For some people, camping overnight for Black Friday deals may be a fading tradition, but for independent record shops, the day still draws passionate crowds and business like no other.

“You can cut me, and I will not bleed red blood. I will ooze black vinyl,” said Jesse Galvan, the owner of Music Connection on the West Side.

Galvan has run his shop for 43 years. He said the recent resurgence of popularity for vinyl records has kept his business afloat.

What makes Black Friday unique for record stores like Music Connection is the exclusive vinyl releases only available at locally owned stores. Friday also marks the Black Friday edition of Record Store Day.

“It’s meant to assist the independent store survive,” Galvan said. This exclusivity draws lines around the block.

Fans started lining up as early as 6:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

“Not even this morning, last night,” one fan said.

Others arrived around midnight, ready to claim their spot in what Galvan calls a “close-knit community” united by music.

“I just love the artwork,” Steve H. told KSAT. “I love the sound of the vinyl. I love being able to feel and hold and listen. It brings me back to when I was a kid, and I used to collect records”.

The next Record Store Day is in April. It is expected to draw even larger crowds than Black Friday.

