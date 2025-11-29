CLEAR Alert issued for missing 18-year-old last seen in north Bexar County

Chayzton Leija was last seen around 2:35 p.m. Friday in the 6100 block of Akin Elm, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A CLEAR Alert was issued for a missing 18-year-old last seen in north Bexar County.

Chayzton Leija was last seen around 2:35 p.m. Friday in the 6100 block of Akin Elm, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Leija is 5 feet 6 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

DPS said Leija was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white and red lettering and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on Leija’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.