Local News

Seguin working to resolve ‘significant’ water main break, city says

City has no estimated repair timeframe as several residents, businesses experiencing water outages

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

FILE: Seguin (KSAT 2024)

SEGUIN, Texas – Crews are working to resolve a “significant” water main break at the intersection of Highway 123 and Court Street, the City of Seguin said in a social media post Saturday.

The break caused water outages for residents and businesses in the area, the city said in the Facebook post, including the H-E-B and King Plaza Shopping Center.

Water utility crews are on-site, but the city said there is currently no estimated timeframe for when repairs will be complete.

The city said it would share updates as soon as more information became available.

