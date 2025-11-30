Seguin working to resolve ‘significant’ water main break, city says

SEGUIN, Texas – Crews are working to resolve a “significant” water main break at the intersection of Highway 123 and Court Street, the City of Seguin said in a social media post Saturday.

The break caused water outages for residents and businesses in the area, the city said in the Facebook post, including the H-E-B and King Plaza Shopping Center.

Water utility crews are on-site, but the city said there is currently no estimated timeframe for when repairs will be complete.

The city said it would share updates as soon as more information became available.

